[Premium]RPG Asdivine Hearts 2 for Android

By KEMCO $7.99

Developer's Description

By KEMCO

Ultimate Battles, Customization, and Content!

- Utilizing a brand new team system, lead up to six characters into battle, and destroy onslaughts of powerful foes!

- See the amalgamation of years of RPG-crafting expertise in the most beautiful game in the series to date!

- Plug in jewels to boost character parameters as the beloved rubix makes its triumphant return!

- Upgrade rare weapons to make one's own personal slayer of evil!

- Dispatch buddies to earn Guild Coins while the party works on their quest! Or simply equip their jewels to learn their skills!

Whether building the strongest team, creating the most powerful rubix, or both, the choice is entirely up to the player!

* The game can be played in its entirety without the need for in-game transactions.

* A Freemium Edition that can be played to the end as well is also available for download! Search "Asdivine Hearts 2" online now!

* The actual price might differ depending on the region.

* Please contact us through the Contact button on the title screen if you discover any bugs or problems with the application. Note that we do not respond to bug reports left in application reviews.

[Supported OS]

- 4.0 and up

[Game Controller]

- Optimized

[SD Card Storage]

- Enabled

[Languages]

- English, Japanese

[Non-Supported Devices]

This app has generally been tested to work on any mobile device released in Japan. We cannot guarantee full support on other devices.

[IMPORTANT NOTICE]

Your use of the application requires your agreement to the following EULA and 'Privacy Policy and Notice'. If you do not agree, please do not download our application.

End User License Agreement: http://kemco.jp/eula/index.html

Privacy Policy and Notice: http://www.kemco.jp/app_pp/privacy.html

Get the latest information!

[Newsletter]

http://kemcogame.com/c8QM

[Facebook page]

http://www.facebook.com/kemco.global

(C)2016 KEMCO/EXE-CREATE

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.2g

General

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020
Version 1.1.2g

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

