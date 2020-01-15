Play Tube - Video & Music Player is a free lite third party client for YouTube , allows you to easily find great videos and free music in all over of the world and your country.

Play Tube - Video & Music Player can search videos, playlists and channels, play video with full screen or floating popup window. The floating tube popup player allows you to use another apps while playing YouTube video.

FEATURES:

Collection of trending videos

Search videos, playlists and channels

Display detail information about the video and music

Popup player, minimized and full screen mode

Subscribe video channels you like

Now just install this cool app and enjoy millions of free music and videos!

Important NOTE:

1. Play Tube - Video & Music Player is using the third-party API source from YouTube. All the free video is provided by Youtube services. And you can search and play the videos on Youtube.

2. By complying with the API Terms of Use, we do not provide caching any tracks

3. Please use the following link to report any content that may infringe copyrights: https://www.youtube.com/yt/copyright/

4. Playing music when the screen is off or on the lock screen is not allowed by YouTube terms of use.