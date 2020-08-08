Piano Beat: Tiles Touch 's similar to other piano games, you just have to tap the music tiles then enjoy the wonderful music and rhythm in game.

With Piano Beat: Tiles Touch, you can perform piano music by simply tapping piano tiles. With ease and fun, melody and rhythm of piano songs flow freely along your finger touch.

You want to play new piano game. With new Hot songs and great music.

Play our game and enjoy the music like professional musician.

Piano Magic Tiles Hot song - Free Piano Game is one of the best piano games.

This is a super fun Piano game and highly addictive game suited for everyone. No special skills needed. Just enjoy the music and fast tap.

How To Play

Tap on the black tiles while listening to music. Avoid the white ones. Improve your tapping speed!.

Game Features:

Simple graphics, easy to play

High-quality piano songs

Various genres, styles, & types of music: electronic, EDM, pop, rock, blues, classic, band, etc

New songs are constantly being updated