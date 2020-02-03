Photo Posing App is a stunningly, bright and beautiful app that is indispensable for models, photographers and girls who want and like to be photographed.

The application helps simplify the process of posing and makes it available to everybody.

The clothes change function will help choose an outfit for a photo shoot.

Sets of tips for each pose will help you remember the important points, and the outlines, which appear when you go to take a picture, significantly improve and correct your posture at the time of shooting.

728 photo poses;

10 subsections with pose types;

3,000 tips on how to copy the pose naturally;

15 outfits shorts, tank top, dress, etc.;

10 rules of a photo shoot with examples of correct and incorrect posing in various situations;

shooting mode with outline for accurate re-creation of the photo pose.

Now you will know for sure how to look beautiful and interesting in pictures, how to stand, sit, lie down, or what to do with that hand.

More than 700 pose options in your phone or tablet you only have to download the application!

We wish you good luck and many new and exciting images!