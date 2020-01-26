There is detailed page for each teams, players and their history in the PSL. The PSL 5 app covers the following team:

In this App provides you the results of PSL teams.

1. Quetta Gladiators

2. Karachi Kings

3. Islamabad United

4. Peshawar Zalmi

5. Lahore Qalandars

6. The Sixth Team (Faisalabad)

Many more interesting features to make you experience the excitement of PSL 5:

Its also provide detailed of player in teams.

Our goal is to make PSL Season 5 a memorable experience for every cricket lover and especially every Pakistani.

Is it true that you are searching for PSL 2020 Schedule?

Pakistan Cricket Board Updated PSL Schedule. Matches Move From Lahor To Karachi. Here is New PSL Schedule.

Your at perfect spot, Here is Pakistan Super League Schedule for session 5 complete timetable,

With all PSL 5 matches and calendar for all Teams with today PSL Match Timetable. All Matches with date, Fixture.

<< Features >>

- HBL PSL Scores, Fixtures and Results

- HBL PSL Highlights & Exclusive Video Coverage

- Latest news, Features & Exclusive interviews

- Official Press Releases and Blogs

- HBL PSL Latest Points Table

- Caltex HBL PSL Fantasy League powered by Konnect

- HBL PSL Schedules for all PSL Teams with notifications

Using PSL 2020-Pakistan Super League 2020(Schedule&PointTable) and enjoy alot this session of PSL .

Share PSL app for your friends and make them happy.