The solution is designed for the Community Based Health Care, Directorate General of Health Services of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Bangladesh.

In the system, Multipurpose Volunteer will collect data from households. They will get the household list and member list from GR database. Thy will be able to register new household, member of the households. They will also be able to edit the household and member information which were registered through GR database. They can update the vital information of the member like marriage, death, migration when they visit the household. Health assistant will manage and record vaccination information of the member. All those can be collected offline and will be synced to server when internet is available.