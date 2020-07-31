The popular POS software SmartCafe is now also available for Android. The intuitive interface is easy to handle and work with. Both as a simple cash register software / electronic cash register or as an extensive order system software, SmartCafe offers many practical functions and a fast interface for time-saving order process in the catering and retail business. Supports US tax system.

The cash register software SmartCafe is perfectly adapted to the practical process in the catering industry. With the support of multiple kitchen printers and a variety of article options (menu functions, refund items, etc.), the SmartCafe software can handle complex requirements in the catering industry without any problems.

With constant updates, the cash register is always kept up-to-date and always meets the legal requirements.

Besides email support we also offer telephone support for our software SmartCafe - especially during the test period.

The cash register software SmartCafe saves all data locally only on your own system and not online on a foreign server. Thus, the data stays exclusively with you.

Of course, if desired, a backup of the data both locally and in a cloud is possible. The data can also be exported in the GdPDU format to meet German tax laws if necessary for controls.

More functions:

- product groups with subcategories (multiple levels)

- Table receipt

- Article receipt

- Business receipt

- "rescue table" function

- split / cancel / transfer orders

- order process (menu function with subassemblies)

- table parties

- Employee login with policies

- Tax to go sales (2nd tax rate)

- Bookkeeping accounts

- offhand pricing possible (e.g. for daily menues)

- Disbursement items

- Refund items

- Different payment methods

- Kitchen printer / tally sheet printer

- Data backup locally and optional in the cloud

For more information, see

https://www.bistro-software.de/en/

