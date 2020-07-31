Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

POS | SmartCafe Professional - POS system for Android

By blue image Free

Developer's Description

By blue image

The popular POS software SmartCafe is now also available for Android. The intuitive interface is easy to handle and work with. Both as a simple cash register software / electronic cash register or as an extensive order system software, SmartCafe offers many practical functions and a fast interface for time-saving order process in the catering and retail business. Supports US tax system.

The cash register software SmartCafe is perfectly adapted to the practical process in the catering industry. With the support of multiple kitchen printers and a variety of article options (menu functions, refund items, etc.), the SmartCafe software can handle complex requirements in the catering industry without any problems.

With constant updates, the cash register is always kept up-to-date and always meets the legal requirements.

Besides email support we also offer telephone support for our software SmartCafe - especially during the test period.

The cash register software SmartCafe saves all data locally only on your own system and not online on a foreign server. Thus, the data stays exclusively with you.

Of course, if desired, a backup of the data both locally and in a cloud is possible. The data can also be exported in the GdPDU format to meet German tax laws if necessary for controls.

More functions:

- product groups with subcategories (multiple levels)

- Table receipt

- Article receipt

- Business receipt

- "rescue table" function

- split / cancel / transfer orders

- order process (menu function with subassemblies)

- table parties

- Employee login with policies

- Tax to go sales (2nd tax rate)

- Bookkeeping accounts

- offhand pricing possible (e.g. for daily menues)

- Disbursement items

- Refund items

- Different payment methods

- Kitchen printer / tally sheet printer

- Data backup locally and optional in the cloud

For more information, see

https://www.bistro-software.de/en/

Imprint

Information according to 5 Teledienstgesetz:

blue image GmbH

Oberer Bann 27

78532 Tuttlingen

represented by:

Matthias Spanier, Ansgard Ute Spanier

More information:

Stuttgart District Court, HRB 451195

CEO:

Matthias Spanier, Ansgard Ute Spanier

VAT ID: DE813473061

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.9.34

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 2.9.34

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Pay

Free
Pay with your Android phone.
Android
Google Pay

Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Free
Complete payments immediately and securely from your Android device.
Android
Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Free
Store your bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin in a secure wallet.
Android
Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Free
Track, budget, and manage your money from your phone with Mint for Android.
Android
Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now