Print your calendar events or share them as PDF easily with PDF Calendar.

The PDF Calendar app lets you generate a PDF file from all calendars available on your iPhone or iPad. From there, you can share that PDF or print it out.

HOW IT WORKS

- Select a specific date range

- Select which calendars to include in your PDF

- Generate and preview the PDF

- Share or print the PDF

SPECIAL FEATURES

- Works with your existing iPhone or iPad calendars

- Choose Day, Week, Month, or List view

- Print to any AirPrint printer

- Share a PDF of your calendar via email, text, Slack, Dropbox, etc

- Customize default calendars to use

- Customize the paper size

USE CASES FOR PDF CALENDAR

- Email your calendar as PDF to someone

- Print your family calendar and put it on the fridge

- Print your work calendar and share it with co-workers

Download it now and give it a try!

The Pro version of PDF Calendar can be purchased via an annual subscription to remove ads, customize day start and end times, customize default calendars, and unlock additional paper sizes. Payment will be charged to your Apple ID account at the confirmation of purchase. The subscription automatically renews every year unless it is canceled at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. Your account will be charged for renewal within 24 hours prior to the end of the current period. You can manage and cancel your subscriptions by going to your App Store account settings after purchase.

Terms of use: https://www.sixstarapps.com/terms/

Privacy policy: https://www.sixstarapps.com/privacy/

HAVE QUESTIONS OR NEED HELP?

If you have any question about the app, or need help about something, please do not hesitate to contact us at www.SixStarApps.com. Well be happy to help!