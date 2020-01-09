X

Onflix - Netflix Ratings & Updates for Android

Planning to subscribe to Netflix or already have subscribed?

Try Onflix, it is your perfect partner when watching Netflix.

Onflix provides an easy way to manage your watch-list and track your favourite shows.

You will know when a new show is added and when older shows are removed from the Netflix platform.

You can watch a show trailer on Netflix or YouTube. Moreover, if you are already subscribed you will start watching inside Netflix app.

Important

Onflix is not affiliated and it is not a part of Netflix Inc.

The content of the catalogue is not owned by Onflix, we use multiple sources to collect our data.

version 2.1.4

Release January 9, 2020
Date Added January 9, 2020
Version 2.1.4

Android
Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
