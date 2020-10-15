Moose Toys brings you the coolest collectibles with all the feels!

Meet OH! MY GIF digital stickers and GIFs by Moose Toys! You can now digitally share the cutest, craziest, and funniest GIFbits from the OH! MY GIF toy line with your friends.

OH! MY GIF: GIFs Gone Live! sets your favorite GIFbits free in the real world through the magic of augmented reality. Express yourself by mixing and matching dozens of funny OH! MY GIF stickers with your real-life photo and video collection to create AR masterpieces you can share with everyone.

**FEATURES**

ENJOY THE MAGIC OF AUGMENTED REALITY

Express yourself with animated OH! MY GIF AR stickers inspired by dozens of the Internets most popular memes, emojis and GIFs. Just scan the AR card from your OH! MY GIF pack or purchase your favorite sticker pack and watch your GIFbits reveal their surprise movement and come alive in any photo, selfie or video from your camera!

CUSTOMIZE YOUR CREATIONS

Feel free to unleash your imagination and share how you feel by editing the perfect AR photo with an amazing array of tools, including custom text, cool fonts and colors, and filter options. Let OH! MY GIF: GIFs Gone Live! be the canvas for your creativity!

DISCOVER COOL DIGITAL COLLECTIBLES BY MOOSE TOYS

Discover, capture and unlock over 50 animated OH! MY GIF emoji stickers across Series 1 that can be mixed and matched in countless ways, each with their own unique style, personality, and animated charm.

LET YOUR GIFS DO THE TALKING

OH! MY GIF: GIFs Gone Live! by Moose is completely compatible with your keyboard and all major social media networks. You can make any message to friends more memorable by dropping in an OH! MY GIF digital sticker!

FAMILY-FRIENDLY

This app is 100% safe to share with your whole family. Chat with your parents and friends and amaze them with the cutest, craziest and funniest AR GIFs, emojis, and animated stickers from OH! MY GIF by Moose. Let your meme creations bring fun to your family!

OH! MY GIF: GIFs Gone Live! by Moose Toys does not contain any advertisements and does not have additional downloads.

This app supports English, French, Spanish, German and Korean.

End-User License Agreement: https://www.moosetoys.com/omg-app-eula/

Terms of Use: https://www.moosetoys.com/moose-terms-of-use/

Privacy Policy: https://www.moosetoys.com/privacy-policy/