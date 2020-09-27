Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Northview Golf & Country Club for iOS

By Northview Golf & Country Club Free

Developer's Description

By Northview Golf & Country Club

Download the Northview Golf & Country Club app to enhance your golf experience!

This app includes:

- Interactive Scorecard

- Golf Games: Skins, Stableford, Par, Stroke Scoring

- GPS

- Measure your shot!

- Golfer Profile with Automatic Stats Tracker

- Hole Descriptions & Playing Tips

- Live Tournaments & Leaderboards

- Book Tee Times

- Course Tour

- Food & Beverage Menu

- Facebook Sharing

- And much more

Northview features two Arnold Palmer Signature Design championship golf courses, the Ridge and the Canal.

Both courses play from about 5200 yards to as long as 7000 yards and we encourage all players to play from the tees that will provide you with the most pleasure.

Please note that Northview is at sea level and as such, tends to play longer than the yardage indicates. Also, in the winter season or when the course is wet, the courses play much longer than they will in the dry summer season. Northview promotes the Tee it forward initiative and wishes everyone would play golf briskly with an emphasis on fun. Please make your tee choice wisely!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.55.01

General

Release September 27, 2020
Date Added September 27, 2020
Version 3.55.01

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

ESPN: Live Sports & Scores

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
iOS
ESPN: Live Sports & Scores

fuboTV Live

Free
Never miss a game with fuboTV live streaming right to your Apple device.
iOS
fuboTV Live

MLB.com At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
iOS
MLB.com At Bat

NCAA March Madness Live - Men's College Basketball

Free
Watch every game live with the official app of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, and...
iOS
NCAA March Madness Live - Men's College Basketball

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now