**NewsCop Fact Checker and Fake News Detector**

Now you will be able to curb down any spoiler or fake news you receive in this online world in just a single tap. It lets you verify fake news from WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Google, Offline Services and more.

NewsCop aims towards creating a healthy, informative and non-misleading online world.

Our goals are:-

1)Verify News/Spoilers

NewsCop is a community based and non-profitable platform which lets you verify news, spoilers etc. It uses a variety of methods to provide you with the best conclusion possible. It uses mainly 3 methods to determine any conclusion or result of the uploaded post. They are:-

a)Poll Method

When a user posts news/spoilers to verify, it gets listed in our polling section. Where NewsCop audience cast their vote (as per their knowledge of the content) to verify the post.

**Expert Review**

Once an expert finds anything wrong with the poll result then they veto the result and provide a detailed Review Report based on facts, evidence and reference. The Expert Review is re-checked by fellow experts before getting published. Any misleading Review Report will be removed immediately from the platform if someone reports it.

**Cloud-based AI Reference finder**

Our cloud-based Artificial Intelligence uses a web of the algorithms to find the origin of the fake news, spoilers etc. It uses Machine Learning to make itself better every day. In short, if someone posts news with an image to verify then our program will search all over the internet for its original source and will provide a set of data( i.e links, references, image data, first-time online appearance etc.). These data will be later used by our expert to write a reliable report.

**Provide News media Ratings**

NewsCop not only verifies news, spoilers etc. but also provide a weekly rating to news media. Our experts write a weekly report for each newspaper and news channel reliability and provide rating stars accordingly. If you don't see your preferred newspaper or news channel in our Rating list then feel free to tell us by writing your feedback from Feedback section or do not hesitate to mail us at officialdevkey@gmail.com

3)Curb down Viral Fake News

Our experts and AI program continuously monitor the internet in order to suppress fake news before it becomes a viral sensation. NewsCop also shows you Viral News which you should avoid in "Viral Section".

4)Daily News

We not only curb down fake news but also provide 100% reliable news of the day in order to make you more and more informative every day. You can check this news from the "Daily News Section". Every text of the news are verified before its publication in our platform, so you can sit and relax of its reliability.

