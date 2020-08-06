Free ToTok Messenger is a free chat, fast, and secure calling and messaging app. totok provides FREE audio and video calling and chat rooms, enabling you to communicate with your family and friends. All you need is an internet connection (Wi-Fi/4G/3G/EDGE as available).

Key Features

Unlimited Free Calling

Connect with your family and friends around the world with ToTok audio and video calling for free.

ToTock provides FREE unlimited voice and video calls and chat rooms for everyone. You can now call your family and free chat now with friends around the world with video and voice using ToTok when connected to the internet.

Retouch Filter for Video Calls

Free ToTok Use the built-in retouch filter to smooth your skin during video calls.

Delete Sent Messages

Wishing you didn't send that message? Here is 'a wish come true'. With this feature, you can easily take back what you did not mean to send.

20-Person Group Video Calls

Enjoy group calls of up to 20 participants. Talk with your family, friends, or make conference calls with your coworkers anywhere, anytime.

NO FEES

ToTock uses your internet connection to contact your family or friends with random video chat, so you do not have to pay for any message or call. ToTock app is free to download, it is ad-free and has no in-app purchases.