NEON is a subscription video on demand service. Watch TV shows and movies online.

New to NEON? Create your account at neontv.co.nz and get a free 14-day trial at the start of your subscription.

With the app on select Samsung Galaxy tablets and mobile phones you can:

- Explore the entire NEON catalogue of critically acclaimed TV shows, blockbuster movies and premieres

- Binge away with no ads

- Line up all the TV shows and movies you want to watch in your watchlist

- Pick up and start playing the TV show or movie you were watching from where you left off across any device

- Cast to your big screen with Chromecast support on your Android device

- So there are no squabbles, two people can watch TV shows and movies from a single account on different devices at the same time

- Register up to five devices to use on a single account theyll all automatically register as you use them

- Set parental controls to keep your kids viewing safe

To keep up with NEON, follow us on Facebook.com/NeonNewZealand, Twitter.com/NeonNZ or Instagram @NEON_NZ