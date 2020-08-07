Join or Sign In

N Files - File Manager & Explorer for Android

By nTools Free

Developer's Description

By nTools

N Files is the most efficient and powerful file explorer. You can easily manage your files and folders in your device, external SD Card, OTG USB, local and network, and cloud storage. And you can share your files using a Web server and WebDAV server.

Features:

- It provides the proper functioning to match each specific file.

- Storage of the device which makes it easy to find the folder/file.

- Navigation using a USB memory stick is possible.

- Verification of running and installed apps.

- Supports image and video thumbnails.

- Supports Network services.

- Supports Cloud services.

- Supports Bookmarks service.

- Supports Video Player.

Network services:

- Windows SMB v1, v2(Windows 10)

- FTP

- WebDav

Cloud services:

- Google Drive

- Dropbox

- Box

- 4Shared

- Yandex Disk

- CloudMe

Server:

- Web Server

- WebDav Server

Design:

- UI/UX is designed with Material theme and style.

- Contains Light/Dark/DayLight themes.

Folder and file:

- Manage your folders and files with; create, rename, delete, copy, paste, rename, compress, and properties operations.

- View your APK file's AndroidManifest.xml file content.

- Backup your APK files.

- Compress/Decompress(zip, rar, tar, gzip, bzip, arj, 7z, jar, xz, lzma, pack)

Share:

- You can share your files with different apps.

Search:

- You can search with the instant search feature.

Apps:

- Manage running apps.

- Manage installed apps.

- Backup your apps.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.1.8

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 4.1.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
