MyCast - Cast Web Videos & Photos to Fire TV Stick.

TV Cast your favourite Online Movies, TV Shows, Web Videos & Photos to Amazon Fire TV from iPhone or iPad.

MyCast is the best Fire TV App to stream videos.

MyCast Pro Features:

Web Video Cast with built-in Browser to TV

Cast Personal Photos & Videos

Cast Live TV Streams

Fast forward or rewind video from app

Popup Blocker

Manage Bookmarks

The Fire TV Cast App works with all versions of Amazon Fire Stick. To setup Fire Stick device please use the Amazon account & Fire TV Remote.

Note: MyCast is only casting app and not a screen mirror app.