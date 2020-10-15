Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Multiple Accounts for Facebook: Dual App & 2 fb for Android

By Grace Course Free

Developer's Description

By Grace Course

Multiple Accounts for Facebook, allows you to use two or more Facebook accounts at the same time. It supports login unlimited multiple accounts for Facebook. With this app, you can manage and login unlimited accounts for Facebook as many as you want.

Do you have two or more Facebook accounts and tired to login/out to switch different Facebook accounts? Do you want to login 2 fb Facebook or multiple Facebook accounts on one phone? For example, one for working facebook accounts and one for daily chatting facebook accounts? Now Multiple Accounts for Facebook can meet your needs!

Multiple Accounts for Facebook can help you clone Facebook app and run multiple facebook accounts and easily switch between multiple accounts with one click, while messages and datas from different accounts are in separate parallel spaces. Get Multiple Accounts for Facebook to manage multiple accounts now and get multi fun!

We got following features:

1, Clone Facebook on your phone, so users can login with many facebook accounts on one phone.

2, Easy to use, and pure UI design.

3, User Info are safely guarded.

Notes:

Permissions:This app needs to apply for the permissions required by the apps added in to function normally.

Notifications: Please add this app to whitelist or exceptional list of some 'boost apps' to ensure that notification of some social networking apps functions well.

If this app is helpful for you, please rate us . It will inspire our development a lot. Thanks!

For any problems, please feel free to contact us, send us an email at: hunanjiyou@gmail.com. Or you can just click "about" menu to email us directly. And you are so welcome to join our facebook group: Jiyou App

Now just install it and enjoy browsing dual or more accounts on the same app at the same time.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.4

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 2.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now