Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
In the game, you enter a great world,You' ll be creative in your ideas.From the small house to the tall building
You create a great castle and a great city or a beautiful farm in a dream village It' s all done by the sandbox and the supported tools in the game
Game fits all ages, people who love creative, boy, girls like play
Updated games: tool, sanboxes and animals you'll like
two choices (creative & survival) in game.
We want you to look like millions of gamers, love it.
Update (*** MultiCraft 2020: New Crafting & Building Games ***) Features:
+ Day/Night change ,real world.
+ Great sound, relax.
+ Updat new Crafting tool, sanboxes and animals in best game 2020.
+ Pack of Aliens Weapons.
+ Cool 3D graphics.
best crafting creative game free. Download MultiCraft 2020: New Crafting & Building Games
Play and feel it !!!