MultiCraft 2020: New Crafting & Building Games for Android

By Matt Smith Software H&C Free

Developer's Description

By Matt Smith Software H&C

In the game, you enter a great world,You' ll be creative in your ideas.From the small house to the tall building

You create a great castle and a great city or a beautiful farm in a dream village It' s all done by the sandbox and the supported tools in the game

Game fits all ages, people who love creative, boy, girls like play

Updated games: tool, sanboxes and animals you'll like

two choices (creative & survival) in game.

We want you to look like millions of gamers, love it.

Update (*** MultiCraft 2020: New Crafting & Building Games ***) Features:

+ Day/Night change ,real world.

+ Great sound, relax.

+ Updat new Crafting tool, sanboxes and animals in best game 2020.

+ Pack of Aliens Weapons.

+ Cool 3D graphics.

best crafting creative game free. Download MultiCraft 2020: New Crafting & Building Games

Play and feel it !!!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.345.4543

General

Release May 7, 2020
Date Added May 7, 2020
Version 1.345.4543

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 7
Downloads Last Week 0
