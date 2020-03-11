CS:GO Mobile allows you to buy weapons and equipment during a game, it's simple layout is quick and easy to use and is designed to run alongside Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

This app can be used as an alternative to buy keys in-game, with quick and easy setup. CS:GO Mobile also features customisable preset buttons and configurable layout.

CS:GO Mobile is designed to run with the CS:GO Mobile Server which must be setup on the PC you intend to play on. A quick setup video and download link can be found on this link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_wl8qyVuKVE