X

Mask - Meet & Dating app for iOS

By Mi Shi Culture Creative Free

Developer's Description

By Mi Shi Culture Creative

High-qualityExclusive

new generation social networking platform.

Mainly high-end elite friends make friends in offline scenes such as dating and traveling in the same city.

Find your date nearby, invite appointments, and No longer alone.

Features:

[Real] true authentication, put an end to falsehood, refuse to Fraudulent

[Simple] Eat a meal, have a cup of coffee, chat,dating, simple

[Efficient] Release the itinerary, invite appointments, find interesting people to travel together

Romantic, meet interesting ta

Mask App does not encourage or facilitate compensated dating or companionship.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.0

General

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020
Version 1.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your iPhone.
iOS
WhatsApp Messenger

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like and comment on various posts and articles.
iOS
Facebook

Messenger

Free
Connect with people internationally, send text messages, share photos, or start a video chat.
iOS
Messenger

Telegram Messenger

Free
Use a messaging app with a focus on speed and security.
iOS
Telegram Messenger

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping