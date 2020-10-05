Bring Back the Passion. Get all the games, tools, and resources you'll need to make it feel like the first time every time. Imagine your entire love life managed in one app. Think more. Think bigger. Used by thousands of couples for better sex, MarriedGames is #1 most popular lovemaking suite. Features include:

"Lovers Lane" - the Sexy Board Game

Take turns exchanging favors as you build clubs (for flirtatious activities), spas (for relaxation and sensual activities), theaters (for visual stimulation), and hotels (for taking things all the way).

"Love Dice"

Perhaps the easiest way to add fun and surprise to the bedroom. Use the default dice to come up with out-of-the-box lovemaking activities, or customize the dice for your desires or to create your own games with.

"Strip Poker"

No need for cards, chips, shuffling, or counting, play against each other on two devices. Romantic playtime has never been easier! Try to get your spouse undressed as you up the stakes with each exciting bet.

"Foreplay Generator"

Every click generates a new action customized for your relationship. With hundreds of possibilities, this app alone does wonders for making love fresh.

"Conversation Starters"

Need help getting in the mood? Instantly draw from hundreds of fun and intimate questions, customized for your relationship, to help improve your communication about love and to get the romantic wheels turning.

"Sex Position Generator"

Break out of the old routine and explore new positions and passions for hitting the right spot. Learn from tasteful illustrations and simple instructions cusmtomized for your relationship.

"Romantic Ideas"

With countless articles full of tips, ideas, and advice, you'll never need to look to another source for date ideas, marriage advice, love tips, and more.

"Sex Life Reports"

Finally you can get the facts about your love life. Keep an easy log of the days on which you have love, get reminders about how long it's been, view your history, and get basic statistics. Plus many more features to come!

"Romantic Diary"

Don't forget your most intimate and cherished moments! Safely record memoirs about great dates, love, fantasies, feelings, love notes, or relationship goals. Get ideas from easy writing prompts or from what other couples are sharing.

"Sexual Favor Clock"

Enjoy the Law of Karma at its finest. Every second of sensual service you give to your spouse will be tracked and rewarded with sweet paybacks. Simply select who's serving who and start the clock ticking.

"Romantic Services"

Award each other with "love bucks," list your own romantic services and prices, and purchase your spouse's services. Additionally, you can request the romantic service you've been longing for and let your spouse set their price.

"Role-playing Generator"

Sometimes nothing is more romantic than putting yourselves in other people's shoes. With this easy generator of settings, characters, and more, the possibilities are virtually endless. You can also customize the options to meet your fantasies.

"Role-playing Outlines"

For when you want a tried and true plan for amazing love, follow a simple outline. With some designed for pleasing him and some designed for pleasing her, you'll have no excuse for the same old.

"Role-playing Scripts"

Combine ultimate leisure with your ultimate romantic fantasies. Simply follow one of the fun scripts, telling you what to say and what to do, ensuring a happy ending. It doesn't get any easier than that!