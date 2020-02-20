X

Malayalam Stickers 2.0 for Android

By Newsparkapps Free

By Newsparkapps

Malayalam stickers helps to make your chat more enjoyable with lot of funny Malayalam movie stickers and status saver app

We are just launched with small amount of stickers, your suggestions and support makes us to do more.

Stickers included are :

* Mohanlal Stickers

* Mammooty Stickers

* Malayalam Comedy Stickers

* Dhashamoolam Dhamu Stickers

* Karikku Stickers

* Shaji Pappan Stickers and much more

Thinks to know

This would be completely work only on the latest chat app

Developed by,

Roney Joseph

What's new in version 1.20

General

Release February 20, 2020
Date Added February 20, 2020
Version 1.20

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
