Malayalam stickers helps to make your chat more enjoyable with lot of funny Malayalam movie stickers and status saver app

We are just launched with small amount of stickers, your suggestions and support makes us to do more.

Stickers included are :

* Mohanlal Stickers

* Mammooty Stickers

* Malayalam Comedy Stickers

* Dhashamoolam Dhamu Stickers

* Karikku Stickers

* Shaji Pappan Stickers and much more

Thinks to know

This would be completely work only on the latest chat app

Developed by,

Roney Joseph