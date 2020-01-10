X

Madness Rush Runner - Subway & Theme Park Edition for Android

By Mena Free

Developer's Description

By Mena

Madness Rush Runner - Subway & Theme Park Edition amazing runner free game

surfers and run as fast as you can in the Theme Park but take care the park is under construction so the guard will try to prevents you from entering and will catch you so escape and run away from him! run and surfers and gather all the coins you can

Madness Rush Runner - Subway & Theme Park Edition has different places you can enjoy

Subway road , Fish Park , Big Slide , Teleferik , Water World , Rush Race Road and also if you don't fear you can run in the Hunted House

In Madness Rush Runner - Subway & Theme Park Edition you can choose from different amazing characters to play with Drag to jump or slide and to move left or right

Find different and amazing Vehicles you can drive and also you can find the tank , it's can firing and destroy the obstacles , trucks, buses and subway trains

Use skateboard to surfers after double tapping, Madness Rush Runner - Subway & Theme Park Edition has unique boards

Collect your daily gift each day and open mystery boxes to get some special rewards and try you luck with lucky wheel to get also amazing rewards

what are you waiting for? Download it now and start your run , jump and surf journey

Madness Rush Runner - Subway & Theme Park Edition game Features:

-different amazing characters to run with

-Different scenarios to run in : Subway road , Fish Park , Big Slide , Teleferik , Water World , Rush Race Road and Hunted House

-Amazing power-ups: car , bike , park car , tank , plane , super hat , coin magnet, score multiplier and air-surfing boards

-Intuitive controls

-Unlock and upgrades powerful power-ups

-Cool music

-Colorful and HD graphics

-Daily gift

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5.1

General

Release January 10, 2020
Date Added January 10, 2020
Version 1.5.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Subway Surfers

Free
Strike against obstacles with your dodging accomplices in the most daring chase.
Android
Subway Surfers

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

$4.99
Get back to Vice City.
Android
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Minecraft

$7.49
Embark on adventures complete with limitless possibilities as you build, mine, battle, and explore the infinite worlds.
Android
Minecraft

Gems Journey

Free
Gems Journey, classic and addictive match-3 type game!It's aim is to complete the assigned goals in given moves or seconds.Gems Journey has various...
Android
Gems Journey

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping