MSR Easy Connect: Read & Write for iOS

By Thomas Backes $9.99

Developer's Description

By Thomas Backes

*** Requires external hardware ***

MSR Easy Connect allows you to read and write to your MSR device using Bluetooth low energy technology. With this app, you can conveniently interact with your MSR device with your iPhone or iPad.

Simply open the app, select your MSR from the list of devices, and tap to connect. Once connected, you can read, write, and erase using your MSR device. You can edit the track data directly in the app, and enable and disable each track. You can also change the write configuration in the Settings panel.

This app supports reading and writing in ISO and raw format.

Please note that an MSR device is required and must be purchased separately.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.6

General

Release July 27, 2020
Date Added July 27, 2020
Version 1.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
