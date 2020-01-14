MACE Defense is a classic tower defense game with unique towers and enemies and an ingame shop system for getting better towers, upgrade existing towers and buy special items (Atom Bomb, Splash Bomb, Air supply).

You can earn coins for the shop with getting boss enemies, saved lives and unlock new maps.

But it is not only placing, upgrading or selling a tower - in M.A.C.E. TD you can improve your game play with placing mines, Block walls and electric Fields direct on the path and you can also take control over a tower s direction and target. This player controlled action is a unique game mode within a defense game for hitting the enemy you want!

Game Story:

M.A.C.E. - Military Alliance of Common Earth.

Founded after the first alien invasion on earth in the year 2048.

M.A.C.E. is the epitome of the new cohesion of all peoples of the earth to fight against the aliens to serve life on earth in a military path.

Heavy fights rages on earth against incoming alien ships, the M.A.C.E. units are to prevent the construction of additional land bases for the alien ships. Be a part of M.A.C.E. and fight against the intruding species and save our planet earth.

Get M.A.C.E. Defense now and beat all unique enemies.

Features:

- shopsystem for buy and upgrade towers, buy specials

- 8 upgradable Towers (2 power ups each)

- support towers, special attacks, path placed items

- unique enemies

- unlockable levels

- freeplay mode for endless waves

- Tower Control Mode: Take control over the target and direction of a tower.

- Towers: Gun, Laser, Fireblaster, EMP, Canon, Rocket, Flak, Artillery

- Power Up for each Tower: Damage, Firerate, Range

- Path placed items: Mine, Electro Field, Block Wall

- Support Towers: Power Enhancement, Range Enhancement

- Global Specials: Big Bomb, Air support, Atom Bomb, Money upgrade (earn more money)

- Cloud GameState Upload (play on multiple devices)

Programming: Frank Menzel

Graphics & Levels: Thomas Claus

special thanks for greate Music: Sascha Theel sascha.theel@web.de

Please write us an email if you have any tipps for improvements or found some problems while playing!