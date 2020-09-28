Ludo Pro : Best of Ludo 2020 Classic Game 2020 new game with friends : Free Ludo Game - Top of Ludo Multiplayer game. Play with friends, Family, Kids and Strangers across the world

Ludo Game Online - Game Features **

Play with players across the world - Ludo team up games

Watch video to earn coins - Ludo earn coins

2, 3 & 4 Player Mode - Ludo new multiplayer

Play with your Facebook friends just by Inviting - Ludo Facebook friend online

Create your own Ludo game room and share the code with your friends to Join - Maximum fun, Ludo real game

Ludo with chat, Easy chat among players

Ludo Purchase: In app purchase offered to buy more coins. Play Ludo and earn Ludo coins

Win FREE coins using our Daily Bonus, Facebook login & by watching videos.

Ludo Ludo games : Single profile mapped with facebbok ID. You will not loose your progress when connected to FB.

Use very little data - works smoothly on 2G, 3G, 4G!

Ludo 2020 new game - : Free game. Play with friends, Family, Kids and Strangers across the world

Get constant improvements as your Ludo update feature keeps you hooked.

Get the latest Ludo app download with free Ludo install and enjoy playing with friends. Relive your childhood memories with this awesome game.

Supported Game Type:-

* Play with your friends by creating your own room (Play with Friends - Ludo Ludo New version)

* Play With People around world. (Online Multiplayer) - Ludo Multiplayer game with Ludo with multiplayer also with friends

* Play Ludo Facebook friend online with completely Ludo Online game with random players

* Play against computer - Ludo Computer game, this is vs the AI game.

* Play with Friends (Local Multiplayer) - Ludo Offline and Ludo with friends options

Play Ludo and earn real Ludo coins: Ludo free game is played between 2 to 4 players, and you can play Ludo wala game against the computer, against your friends, against your Ludo Facebook friend online or even against people from around the world. The objective of the Ludo New games is players race their four tokens from start to finish according to the rolls of a single die

Graphics are in Ludo HD with the best Ludo download for free

You can play Ludo Live or in Ludo Offline game modes whichever you like

Get your Ludo with chat: Chat across players

This is a ludo parcheesi game similar to Ludo board game or Ludo express

The game and its variants are popular in many countries and under various names.

**Localized name of the game:

Mens-erger-je-niet (the Netherlands),

Parchs or Parkase (Spain),

Le Jeu de Dada or Petits Chevaux (France),

Non t'arrabbiare (Italy),

Barjis(s) / Bargese (Syria),

Pachs (Persia/Iran).

da' ngu'a ('Vietnam')

Fei Xing Qi' (China)

Fia med knuff (Sweden)

Parqus (Colombia)

Barjis / Bargis (Palestine)

Griniaris (Greece)

(Punjabi) Ludo ling

(Telugu)

Every day play with your Ludo yaar with nepali Parcheesi or pachisi. Game is also a Ludo game offline type game with Ludo ztar levels. In bengali its called or .

Other names some locals also call it as Ming, ving

Thanks for downloading - Ludo 2020 new game - Ludo Jing app