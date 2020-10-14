Join or Sign In

Lucky Cube: Make Money | Cash App | Earn Money for Android

By Sidtech Studios Free

Developer's Description

By Sidtech Studios

Ever wondered how to make money playing video games? Well this is it, your way to earn money by playing games.

All you need to do is play Lucky Cube and collect at least required amount of coins for redeem into PayPal or Paytm cash. The more coins you collect the higher cash amount you will get. The cash will be paid through online money transfer.

Lucky Cube app free pays better and faster than other reward apps! You are get paid cash in your PayPal or Paytm account! Guaranteed super fast payouts and free of fees!

You also can earn money by completing paid surveys.

Lucky Money Cube allows you to earn money with your smartphone. Simple games and paid surveys.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

1) Play Lucky Cube game to accumulate coins.

2) Redeem your coins for cash via PayPal or Paytm.

3) Get paid shortly.

NOW YOU CAN START EARNING EASY CASH!

Full Specifications

What's new in version LC1.0.0.5

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version LC1.0.0.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

