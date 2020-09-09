Join or Sign In

Luan Santana Mp3 & Video || No Internet for Android

By Aldino Danu Free

Developer's Description

By Aldino Danu

BIOGRAPHY LUAN SANTANA :

Luan Rafael Domingos Santana (born March 13, 1991; Portuguese pronunciation: [lu'?~ ?afa'?? du'mi?u? s?~'t?~n?]) is a Brazilian singer-songwriter.[1][2] His first live album was a bestseller throughout 2010, selling over 100,000 copies.[3] His second album was recorded live in December 2010 at the HSBC Arena in Rio de Janeiro and was released in 2011.[4] The first single, "Adrenalina", a song that hit the top spot on the Billboard charts. The second single from this album, "Qumica Do Amor", features Bahian singer Ivete Sangalo.

Contents

LUAN SANTANA LIST :

Luan Santana - Acordando o Prdio

Luan Santana - gua Com Acar

Luan Santana - choque trmico

Luan Santana - Garotas no merecem chorar

Luan Santana - Inquilina de violeiro Part. Zez Di Camargo e Luciano

Luan Santana - meu investimento

Luan Santana - Princesa No Levanta

Luan Santana - quando a bad bater

Luan Santana - sofrendo feito um louco

Luan Santana - Ttica Infalvel

Luan Santana - Te esperando

luan santana 2019

luan santana aqui seu lugar

luan santana mp3

luan santana meteoro

luan santana agua com aucar letra

luan santana choque

luan santana investimento

luan santana 1977

luan santana chocolate

luan santana adrenalina

luan santana agenda

luan santana amor nao e pecado lyrics

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

