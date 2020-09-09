Sign in to add and modify your software
BIOGRAPHY LUAN SANTANA :
Luan Rafael Domingos Santana (born March 13, 1991; Portuguese pronunciation: [lu'?~ ?afa'?? du'mi?u? s?~'t?~n?]) is a Brazilian singer-songwriter.[1][2] His first live album was a bestseller throughout 2010, selling over 100,000 copies.[3] His second album was recorded live in December 2010 at the HSBC Arena in Rio de Janeiro and was released in 2011.[4] The first single, "Adrenalina", a song that hit the top spot on the Billboard charts. The second single from this album, "Qumica Do Amor", features Bahian singer Ivete Sangalo.
LUAN SANTANA LIST :
Luan Santana - Acordando o Prdio
Luan Santana - gua Com Acar
Luan Santana - choque trmico
Luan Santana - Garotas no merecem chorar
Luan Santana - Inquilina de violeiro Part. Zez Di Camargo e Luciano
Luan Santana - meu investimento
Luan Santana - Princesa No Levanta
Luan Santana - quando a bad bater
Luan Santana - sofrendo feito um louco
Luan Santana - Ttica Infalvel
Luan Santana - Te esperando
luan santana 2019
luan santana aqui seu lugar
luan santana mp3
luan santana meteoro
luan santana agua com aucar letra
luan santana choque
luan santana investimento
luan santana 1977
luan santana chocolate
luan santana adrenalina
luan santana agenda
luan santana amor nao e pecado lyrics