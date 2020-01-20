"L.O.G." is an app created for women to experience

all kinds of love.

Every day, you are able to read all 5 stories at no charge!

Titles are constantly added!

Choose the stories you want from a myriad of titles and

read them every day for free.

What's special about "Love stories & Otome Games L.O.G."

-You can read all 5 love stories every day for free.

-There are many love stories with various world views and handsome men.

-You can read up to the final happy end, all at no charge.

-Unlike other love story games, there are no missions or avatars.

-Aside from the main game,

there are events and side stories free of charge.

Aside from the traditional stories of true love,

there are reverse harem stories too,

of forbidden love or being surrounded by hordes of handsome men.

There is a rich line-up of love stories for women from

historical themes to fantasies!

Recommended for you if...

-You enjoy love games for girls, and maiden games.

-You enjoy apps that are like romance dramas;

sweet love stories where you meet a handsome man and fall in love.

-You like love games for women with pretty illustrations.

-You like fantasy games for girls, the kind with handsome vampires and such.

-You like situations about naughty love like those in romance novels

and novellas for girls.

-You like romance manga, comics, anime,

movies and dramas that make your heart beat faster.

-You like different kinds of handsome men; sadistic, playboyish, cool,

insatiable, sexy, big-brotherly, and hard-to-get types.

-You like love stories where you're a princess who falls in love

with her handsome steward.

-You like free games where you bargain for a playful,

naughty love with a handsome guy who's never been smitten before.

-You like love stories set in a different time or world,

like the feudal age, or the end of the shogunate era,

or the shogun's harem, or a foreign palace, or imperial court.

-You get excited to the MAX when you hear it's about forbidden love and lovers,

soap opera love, rated R for 18 and over, or a love triangle.

-You can't get enough of games for women with audio added, drama CDs,

and live stage performances of popular voice actors.

-You want to get excited with popular,

no-charge love games and games for girls, and love apps.

-You want to experience adult love with key words like kiss, secret,

destiny, forbidden, contractual, affair.

-You want a Cinderella-type love with a celebrity, president,

scion or prince.

-You want a guy who is cute, yet sometimes unexpectedly cool,

to confess his love for you, and become his girlfriend.

-You want to receive a ring from your handsome boyfriend

who proposes to you romantically.

-You want to play an adult love game in which you get engaged to

your beloved, and you marry and things get hot and passionate.

-You want to play a simulation game in which you're pursued by a handsome guy

who has a secret, sort of like a plot in a girl's manga.

-You want to play popular love games in which you're loved by

a handsome guy of your choice, free of charge.

-You want to play popular, free love games for girls where you enjoy

sweet kisses with your handsome boyfriend (BF).

-You want to play a passionate love simulation game in which

you're in a reverse harem surrounded by handsome men.

-Whether you're a game otaku or not, you just want to play games for girls.

We recommend it for women throughout the world who long for love!

Supported languages

-English, French, German, Japanese

Basic Information

-Free installation.

-Free basic play.

Warning

-Uninstalling the app or Opt-out will reset player data.

-This game will not work offline. Make sure you have an internet connection when you play.

-Update your device's software to version 10.0 or later to play.

Terms of service

https://s3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com/mgnative/app/privacy_terms/terms_overseas.html