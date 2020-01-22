X

Considered the oldest family name in Chicago-style pizza, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is as rich in history as it is in flavor. Our signature, Chicago-style, deep dish pizza is made using a recipe that has been handed down and refined through the generations.

Our goal is perfection, not just with our pizza but with our process. Whether you're dining in-store, opting for delivery, or carrying out, we want your culinary experience with Lou Malnati's Pizzeria to be exemplary!

With our app, you can effortlessly order your favorite pizza and simultaneously earn rewards. Additionally, you'll receive special offers, birthday gifts, and other surprises just for being you!

Here's how it works:

1) Download the app.

2) Shop as usual.

3) Earn rewards with every purchase.

4) Apply your rewards when your want to.

It's deliciously simple. Go ahead, give it a try!

