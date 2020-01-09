A brilliant and creative logical game with the most unusual & tricky questions.
Looking for a game that is brilliant, creative and strange at the same time? Now you can become a logic mastermind by solving the most unusual and tricky questions that you have ever seen!
The game contains brilliant questions that incorporate use of memory, logic, attention, and the ability to think in unconventional ways.
Logic master is the second version of a brilliant and unusual puzzle game that tests your attention and ability to think outside the box.
Whats New in this version
OUTSIDE THE BOX: brilliant and at the same time unusual tricky questions and it even gets crazier as you becoming the mastermind of the game
SUPERB WHILE ODD: guaranteed fun and giggle because you will never see crazier logical questions than this
TRICKY QUESTIONS: with raised difficulty level you will have to pay attention, use your creative mind and brilliance to solve the odd and strange questions
IF YOUR BRILLIANCE IS NOT ENOUGH: then you can always use some hints for all the tricky questions
EVEN MORE HINTS: if the question is too strange or unconventional for you, then the video solutions will help
BRILLIANT QUESTIONS: become a mastermind and solve 120 creative and unusual questions in 30 vibrant levels
KEEP YOUR SCORES: via Google Play and see who is the most brilliant logic master
SHOW YOUR BRILLIANCE: by unlocking superb achievements
BE A MASTERMIND: choose from 3 difficulty levels of tricky questions
QUOTES FROM EINSTEIN: it does not get crazier than this:)
How to Play?
Each level has 4 to 5 sequential questions. The wrong answer takes you back to the beginning of the sequence. Completion of one level unlocks the next one which will be crazier. Your scores are stored on the Google Play servers so you can compete against your rivals or friends and see who will become the ultimate logic master.
There are various achievements in the game such as collecting stars, completing levels. Each accomplishment gives you extra points.
You CANNOT find a crazier puzzle game!
Challenging puzzles for your brain!
Dozens of brain busting tricky puzzles, with more being added all the time
Multiple ways to solve each puzzle, try to find the best solution
Share your solutions and compare with your friends
You have a chance to purchase the game to remove all ads and unlock all hints, or use reward ads to gain more hints.
Very fun and addictive game that you will completely enjoy. If you like this game, please rate it and leave a comme
Do you want to test your memory skills and give your brain an exercise? Play this fun based memory game to improve your memory, attention, speed and flexible thinking skills. This is a funny and tricky logical game which gives a good test to your brain.
This logical game is designed for all age groups as it is a skill test game.
To add to playing a logical game and training your brain, you also have a lot of fun with the game. It is packed with different kind of tests that improve your cognitive skills and puzzle solving abilities. You will:
Improve your memory
Train your reflexes
Improve your attention
Find alternative solutions and improve flexible thinking skills
Increase your puzzle solving speed
Improve spatial and visual processing skills
Each level tests your logical skills and problem solving abilities to their peak. After each level, your results are ranked between 1 and 3 Stars. Using a brain, you can retry from the current round, pass a round or pass a level with 3 stars.
Every level is designed to help you improve your skills, memory to sharpen your mind with this addictive game. So, are you ready to be Logic Master?
Feel free to contact us with your feedback or suggestions at weezbeezgames@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/WeezBeezGames
