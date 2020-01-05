X

Learn to Sing with Max&Maxine for Android

By VIRAK Free

A complete singing course in the app that puts the fun into learning.

Have fun learning with Max and Maxine, who will guide you through the levels in their unique, fun way. Control your pitch thanks to the Pitch Control. Record and post your songs to the Maxingers, your Sing-Up Community on Facebook. The most likes wins a monthly prize!

Download the first level for FREE!

Complete the next 6 levels to improve step-by-step

24/7 access to your personal singing teachers

Guided exercises to improve your voice and singing techniques

Pitch Control to keep your voice true

Learn a different style of song (rock, jazz, pop, blues...) at each level

Max and Maxine guide you every step of the way through the exercises and show you how to succeed

All songs and exercises are available for male and female voices

Practice, record, playback, correct

Post your recordings onto our Facebook page to win a monthly prize

Warning: Max and Maxine can be addictive

All content VIRAK sagl.

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020
Version 1.3.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
