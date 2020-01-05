A complete singing course in the app that puts the fun into learning.
Have fun learning with Max and Maxine, who will guide you through the levels in their unique, fun way. Control your pitch thanks to the Pitch Control. Record and post your songs to the Maxingers, your Sing-Up Community on Facebook. The most likes wins a monthly prize!
CONTENT
Download the first level for FREE!
Complete the next 6 levels to improve step-by-step
24/7 access to your personal singing teachers
Guided exercises to improve your voice and singing techniques
Pitch Control to keep your voice true
Learn a different style of song (rock, jazz, pop, blues...) at each level
Max and Maxine guide you every step of the way through the exercises and show you how to succeed
All songs and exercises are available for male and female voices
Practice, record, playback, correct
Post your recordings onto our Facebook page to win a monthly prize
Warning: Max and Maxine can be addictive
All content VIRAK sagl.
