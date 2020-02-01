The Law of Attraction Master Class App contains self-help classics focused on personal development and The Law of Attraction. These books contain life changing valuable concepts that many modern authors draw from in current self-help works. The Secrets of Making Money, Improving Your Health, and Life - Law of Attraction

Book Titles:

* Acres of Diamonds - Russell Conwell

* As a Man Thinketh - James Allen

* Foundation Stones - James Allen

* The Game of Life - Florence Shinn

* The Law of Attraction - Willam Atkinson

* The Science of Getting Rich - Wallace Wattles

* The Victorious Attitude - Orison Marden

* Think and Grow Rich - Napoleon Hill

Audio Book Authors:

* James Allen

* Russell Conwell

* Florence Shinn

* Napoleon Hill

* Orison Marden

* Willam Atkinson

* New Thought

* Wallace Wattles

Most of the authors were influenced by New Thought Movement. The New Thought movement is a philosophical movement which developed in the United States in the 19th century, following the teachings of Phineas Quimby. In 1877, the term 'law of attraction' appeared in print for the first time in a book written by Helena Blavatsky. The start of the concept of The Law of Attraction started with the New Thought Movement.

The law of attraction is the attractive, magnetic power of the Universe that draws similar energies together. It manifests through the power of creation, everywhere and in many ways.

When listening to New Thought books what rings true are authors such as Napoleon Hill and modern day preachers like Joel Osteen. You will see many themes in New Thought that Joel Osteen echos the thoughts in his sermons. New Thought does come from Christian Roots and is why many preachers such as Joel Osteen, Catherine Ponder (of The Dynamic Laws of Prosperity) speak to these topics.

When you listen to Catherine Ponder speak you will hear her use word for word in many cases the words of Florence Scovel Shinn and her book The Game of Life.

The 20th century saw a surge in interest in the subject with many books such as The Secret, by Rhonda Byrne, Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill and You Can Heal Your Life by Louise Hay, Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki, and books by Esther Hick.

The roots of The Law of Attraction goes back to the New Thought movement in the late 1800's. The Audio Books on the Law of Attraction App are from the authors that first published the concept of The Law of Attraction.

The Law of Attraction basically says that like attracts like. We live in a vibrational universe where everything, including our thoughts, are vibrations. Whatever we are giving our attention to or thinking aboutwhether or not it is something we wish to have in our experienceis drawn to us.

If your current life experience is not as you desire, then you have been creating by default which is what most people do. You can, however, easily begin to consciously and deliberately create a new reality for yourselfstarting from where you are right now.

The law of attraction manifests through your thoughts. Your thoughts are powerful, use your words wisely and take advantage of the Law of Attraction by learning how to use your mind in a focused manner. The Law of Attraction says you attract into your life whatever you think about.

The "LAW" helps with Life Success, Money Mastery, Weight Loss, Personal Growth, Confidence, Social Skills, Creativity, Business, Professions, Sports, Phobia Elimination, Addictions, Relationships.

Listen to these books, and apply the Master Class teachings of the core thinkers regarding the Law of Attraction.

Rhonda Byrne published in 2006 the film The Secret wherein she emphasized not only the fact of thinking about what each person wants to obtain, but also to infuse the thought with the maximum possible amount of emotion associated with that wish.