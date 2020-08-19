Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Lana & Ronen for Android

By YenSa Apps Free

Developer's Description

By YenSa Apps

Lana & Ronen is a gorgeous casual game.

Go on a magical adventure with Lana and Ronen the Dinosaur, collect fruits, and face challenges head-on in a unique and pretty match 3 style thinking game, full of challenging puzzles that won't give you the chance to get bored.

this may be a kids game but it will be enjoyed by all ages.

It is a Casual game, but dont let that fool you in to assuming its easy! Think before each move and create amazing fruit combos, plan every swap so you will be able to achieve that sweet sweet victory and of course win prizes.

you can play this game by yourself or challenge friends! to beat your friends try and gather as many points and the one with the most points wins.

Lana & Ronen is a free to play game, but in our store, you will be able to purchase extra bonuses.

by downloading this game, you agree to our EULA

http://92.53.67.33/files/lanam3

Lana & Ronen features-

Unique gaming modes: Collect points but dont forget to keep an eye on how many moves you have left. Collect secret ingredients by moving them to the bottom of the playing board, complete challenges and collect fruits with Lana & Ronen in this amazing puzzle game.

Collect fruit combos and win lollipops, charged fruits and more useful bonuses.

Spin the wheel and win even more prizes!

Discover new and amazing places, while meeting exiting heroes and artists.

Honey Pot, Marshmallow, Fireworks, Tornados and more boosters will help you on your journey

Travel with Lana & her dinosaur Ronen. find Tokens for the wheel of fortune and collect dinosaur eggs to help you on your amazing journey through the game.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.04

General

Release August 19, 2020
Date Added August 19, 2020
Version 1.04

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Free
Challenge your intelligence, vocabulary, and ingenuity by the legendary competitive brain teaser.
Android
Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Classic Words Solo

Free
Classic Words Solo is the number one word game to play against your smartphone or tablet (solitaire mode).
Android
Classic Words Solo

Plague Inc.

Free
Infect the world.
Android
Plague Inc.

Bejeweled Blitz

Free
Play the world's #1 puzzle game. Match three gems for 60 sparkly seconds of fun.
Android
Bejeweled Blitz

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now