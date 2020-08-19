Lana & Ronen is a gorgeous casual game.

Go on a magical adventure with Lana and Ronen the Dinosaur, collect fruits, and face challenges head-on in a unique and pretty match 3 style thinking game, full of challenging puzzles that won't give you the chance to get bored.

this may be a kids game but it will be enjoyed by all ages.

It is a Casual game, but dont let that fool you in to assuming its easy! Think before each move and create amazing fruit combos, plan every swap so you will be able to achieve that sweet sweet victory and of course win prizes.

you can play this game by yourself or challenge friends! to beat your friends try and gather as many points and the one with the most points wins.

Lana & Ronen is a free to play game, but in our store, you will be able to purchase extra bonuses.

by downloading this game, you agree to our EULA

http://92.53.67.33/files/lanam3

Lana & Ronen features-

Unique gaming modes: Collect points but dont forget to keep an eye on how many moves you have left. Collect secret ingredients by moving them to the bottom of the playing board, complete challenges and collect fruits with Lana & Ronen in this amazing puzzle game.

Collect fruit combos and win lollipops, charged fruits and more useful bonuses.

Spin the wheel and win even more prizes!

Discover new and amazing places, while meeting exiting heroes and artists.

Honey Pot, Marshmallow, Fireworks, Tornados and more boosters will help you on your journey

Travel with Lana & her dinosaur Ronen. find Tokens for the wheel of fortune and collect dinosaur eggs to help you on your amazing journey through the game.