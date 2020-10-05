Join or Sign In

Kyphosis & Rounded Back by Muscle and Motion for Android

By Muscle and Motion Free

Developer's Description

By Muscle and Motion

You don't like your slumped overlook?

Your back is rounded and slumped?

You're not alone. Millions of teens around the world have the same problem.

Now it's much easier to get upright!

A new app for treating (and preventing) rounded back.

Join "Muscle and Motion" & Dr. Gill Solberg for a comprehensive and very effective 8-week treatment program for Kyphosis and rounded back problems.

Every day you'll receive a list of outstanding exercises for improving ranges of movement, including full explanations!

Each exercise was carefully tested and adapted to effectively treat kyphosis and rounded back.

If you follow the program and perform the exercises regularly, every day, you will see significant improvement in your posture patterns!

This app is intended for children, youth, and adults that can improve their posture in the most professional, effective, safe and helpful way.

The app allows a progressive continual training program which, when performed continuously and consistently, step by step, day after day, will lead to the establishment of postural control!

Hyper-kyphosis and rounded back depend on a plethora of causal factors. Our program sets down the best therapeutic exercises that are suitable for all cases.

The team behind the app:

Dr. Solberg is a Clinical kinesiologist since 1985. Specialized in Clinical Kinesiology and Postural Disorders. Dr. Solberg is a diagnostician and head therapist in his private clinic that offers Physical Therapy, for Musculoskeletal Dysfunctions and postural disorders and is a leading lecturer at various academic colleges in Israel. His book "Postural disorders and musculoskeletal dysfunction: diagnosis prevention and Treatment" was published by "Elsevier" and is now being an academic textbook, all over the world in 5 languages.

"Muscle and Motion" products serve a wide audience from the anatomy student to physical and massage therapists, educators, universities, personal trainers, and anyone interested in enhancing their knowledge of movement.

With millions of customers all over the world, Muscle and Motion team are still as passionate about making muscle movement easy to understand for people around the world.

We continue to develop new content and adapt to new technology platforms, so our users get the best learning materials possible.

Download the app now and start the 8-week corrective program!

The first week is for FREE, so what are you waiting for?

This is the time to straighten up, feel better, taller, and more energetic.

Access available on iOS and Android devices.

Get full access to all 8-week with a one-time fee of 15$US

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.10

General

Release October 5, 2020
Date Added October 5, 2020
Version 1.0.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

