Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Khushi Telugu App is one stop for all Telugu quotes, short videos to WhatsApp status. Songs are categorised based Celebrities, emotional, family, patriotic and devotional etc. Using this app you can get daily WhatsApp status videos and quotes.
Features
WhatsApp status saver feature - image and video
Watch and download Telugu short videos compatible with WhatsApp status
Best love quotes, motivational quotes and love and life quotes - HD and 4K quality pictures
Festival wishes in Telugu
OFFLINE photo editor
Text overlay - photo editing feature
Stickers adding - photo editing feature
Draw Sketch - photo editing feature
Write your quotes and easily share on social media
FREE to use.
Stay tuned for more features and short videos on KhushiApp