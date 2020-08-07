Join or Sign In

Khushi Telugu app-Short videos.Status saver.Quotes for Android

By whatsappkhushi Free

Developer's Description

By whatsappkhushi

Khushi Telugu App is one stop for all Telugu quotes, short videos to WhatsApp status. Songs are categorised based Celebrities, emotional, family, patriotic and devotional etc. Using this app you can get daily WhatsApp status videos and quotes.

Features

WhatsApp status saver feature - image and video

Watch and download Telugu short videos compatible with WhatsApp status

Best love quotes, motivational quotes and love and life quotes - HD and 4K quality pictures

Festival wishes in Telugu

OFFLINE photo editor

Text overlay - photo editing feature

Stickers adding - photo editing feature

Draw Sketch - photo editing feature

Write your quotes and easily share on social media

FREE to use.

Stay tuned for more features and short videos on KhushiApp

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.37

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 2.0.37

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
