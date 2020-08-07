Khushi Telugu App is one stop for all Telugu quotes, short videos to WhatsApp status. Songs are categorised based Celebrities, emotional, family, patriotic and devotional etc. Using this app you can get daily WhatsApp status videos and quotes.

Features

WhatsApp status saver feature - image and video

Watch and download Telugu short videos compatible with WhatsApp status

Best love quotes, motivational quotes and love and life quotes - HD and 4K quality pictures

Festival wishes in Telugu

OFFLINE photo editor

Text overlay - photo editing feature

Stickers adding - photo editing feature

Draw Sketch - photo editing feature

Write your quotes and easily share on social media

FREE to use.

Stay tuned for more features and short videos on KhushiApp