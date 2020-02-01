Are you on keto diet and Looking for delicious and easy Low Carb, Keto Recipes? You have come to the right place.

Install the best free Keto diet app now and get many easy Keto recipes that are low in carb and high in fat that will make sticking to your ketogenic diet easier and simpler. Each recipe contains step-by-step cooking instructions and a nutrition facts label.

Keto Dinner recipes - Keto Lunch recipes - Keto Breakfast recipes - Keto Dessert recipes - Keto Beverage recipes - Keto Condiment recipes - Keto Fat bombs recipes.

Application features:

Daily Simple Keto Recipes

Keto macros calculator.

21 Days Keto meal plan.

Shopping list

Beginner's guide.

Body fat calculator.

BMI & Ideal weight calculator.

Translate, bookmark, share and print recipes.

Note 1 : This App is in English. To translate the recipe: go to the top right where the 3 dots are and press translate.

Note 2 : To print the recipe, Scroll down to the bottom of the recipe and click on "Visit website" then click on "Print Friendly" icon

What is a ketogenic (keto) diet?

It is a diet that causes the body to release ketones into the bloodstream. Most body cells prefer using blood sugar, which comes from carbohydrates, as the main source of energy in the body. But when there is not enough blood sugar, the body begins to divide stored fat into molecules called ketone bodies (the ketosis process).

Entering a ketosis is the goal of the ketogenic diet. When your body is in a ketosis state, the liver produces ketones that become the main energy source for the body until we start consuming carbohydrates again.

The ketogenic diet is also referred to as keto diet, low carb diet, and low carb high fat (LCHF).

So how do you get started with keto?

Plan your meals.

Drink enough water and get enough sleep.

Calculate your daily macro goals.

What are macros?

They are the main sources of calories in your daily diet.

Fats

Protein

Net Carbs (Net Carbs = Total Carbohydrates - Fiber)

Here are some of the keto recipes you will find in our Keto diet app:

Keto Pancakes Recipe

Keto Butter Chicken Recipe

Keto Zucchini Lasagna Recipe

Keto Lava Cake Recipe

Keto Cauliflower Tortillas Recipe

Keto Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Recipe

Keto Cinnamon Rolls Recipe

Keto Chocolate Almond Butter Fat Bombs

Keto Salmon Sushi Rolls Recipe

Keto Microwave Bread Recipe

Keto Broccoli & Chicken Casserole Recipe

Keto Buffalo Chicken empanadas Recipe

Keto Cheesecake Fat bombs

Keto Oatmeal Recipe

The included recipes are perfect for any low carb diet like Keto diet, Atkins diet, and Paleo diet.