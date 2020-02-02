X

K'NEX 3D for iOS

By K'NEX Brands Free

KNEX 3D lets you build beyond the instructions as you spin, pan and zoom around your favorite creations! Having trouble with a particular build? Not sure exactly where that rod connects? Download the app and youll be able to browse through 3D turnaround images of builds from every current KNEX set. Get an extreme close-up of the area youre having trouble with and youll be on to the next step in no time!

Up for a challenge? Skip the step-by-step instructions altogether and build right from the 3D image to prove youre a true KNEXpert. You can also use the app to browse through all of the builds in different sets and see what you want to get next!

Features:

-No in-app purchases required

-Access to entire portfolio of builds from KNEX, LINCOLN LOGS and TINKERTOY

-Spin, Pan and Zoom allows you to view any build from any angle

-Troubleshoot challenging instruction steps

-Build directly from the 3D images

For app support, contact KNEX Consumer Service at email@knex.com.

What's new in version 1.0.9

Release February 2, 2020
Date Added February 2, 2020
Version 1.0.9

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 9
Downloads Last Week 1
