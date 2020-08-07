* The most sensational match 3 puzzle adventure with jewels is just about to begin!

* Embark on the epic journey of exciting match 3 games and join the tomb raider in her quest for the secret jewel!

* Discover the jewels mystery and become a master in popular match 3 games!

* If you're searching for new jewel quest mysteries to solve or activate your brain by playing thrilling match 3 games with levels and bonuses, you're on the right spot. Nowhere else will you find a more addictive puzzle game, more spectacular graphics, sound effects or more exciting levels and missions.

* Jewel Mystery Deluxe Match 3 * will take you to a jeweled world of challenging obstacles and powerful upgrades where you become part of a legendary quest for lost jewels, gems and diamonds in various places. Meet Laura, the tomb raider and help her fight monsters and pirates on her quest for the mysterious diamond. Hurry up, don't miss the ultimate match 3 mania!

*** New free match 3 game 2016 Jewel Mystery Deluxe Match 3 ***

* Amazing match 3 puzzle adventure!

* Dazzling graphics and sounds!

* Plenty of colorful jewels to crush and exciting levels to conquer!

* Hundreds of well-designed free levels!

* Create and upgrade your items to pass the challenging levels.

* Connect jewels of the same color to create matches.

* The longer the matching line the greater the attack on your enemy.

* The faster you solve the board, the more points you get.

* Explore islands, forests, ships and tombs to collect as many gems as possible.

* Help Laura fight the enemies and clear her way to the mystery jewel.

* Colorful and vivid graphics, top-notch performance and fantastic music effects!

* More levels coming soon!

* Match 3 games free download! Download one of the most terrific jewel games for kids and adults and see for yourself what makes it one of a kind. If you've already played other similar line match 3 games, now's a perfect time to try out our jewel blast saga. You're about to find out it's one of the most addictive gem swap games with hundreds of levels that will offer you so much fun. It offers you a perfect way to train your mind on a daily basis and enjoy the epic journey of a legendary jewel hunter and tomb raider.

* Let's start this "jewel mania" now! Explore the map of hidden treasure and fulfill all challenges on the way. Start from the city, go across the sea and reach the pyramids on the island. If you succeed to pass all obstacles, the legendary mystery jewel will wait you at the end! A perfect adventure for all fans of mystery games and jewel match 3 games!

* Free match 3 games with bonuses! Wrapped up in a totally free app, * Jewel Mystery Deluxe Match 3 * has everything a puzzle player could want in a typical gem swap game. Diamond games such as this one are a very suitable pastime for adults and extremely thrilling matching games for kids, so don't waste your time any longer download this latest match 3 games free and it will bring you so much fun. Match three or more elements, crush jewels and experience ultimate fun in one of the best match 3 puzzles ever!

*** * Jewel Mystery Deluxe Match 3 * is brought to you free of charge, but certain in-app packages will be offered to you to buy for real money.