-jesus adrian romero musica

Jess Adrin Romero is a Mexican author, Latin Christian music singer, composer, and pastor from Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. With more than 25 years of experience, Jesus Adrin is considered one of the most representative and highest exponents of this genre in Spanish language and also as one of the greatest ministers that have risen in recent times.[1]

Romero is the founder and president of Vstago Producciones, a record label dedicated to the production and distribution of music with a Christian message. Vstago Producciones also organizes and promotes concerts with Latin Christian music.

He currently resides in Monterrey, Mexico.

