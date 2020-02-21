InstaSaver Photo & Video Downloader for Instagram App is free for Instagram user to download Instagram image and video.

With this Instagram downloader, you can fast save any photo and video from Instagram. Just one click, insta saver for instagram will save your photo and video to your gallery. Whats more, it is 100% free for all user. You really should try this instagram downloader tool.

Features

* No login - All functions can be normally used without login.

* Video download - Download origin video from IG.

* Image photo save - Download high quality pictures that you like.

* Instant save - After you download, photos and videos will be quick saved to your gallery automatically.

How to use

1.Install InstaSave App.

2.Open Instagram and copy one post url.

3.Back to InstaSave App, click download button.

4.Then Instagram photo or video you select will be saved.

InstaSaver - the fast and quick application to download Instagram photo and Instagram video. Now available for users all over the world. InstaSaver can also download multiple photos in one post.

Disclaimer

* InstaSaver App is not affiliated with Instagram.

* Any unauthorized action or repost of photo or video violations of Intellectual property rights is the sole responsibility of the user.

* Before you download and save any Instagram photo or video, get the permission of the owner will be better.

Contact Us

apps@constructmedia.de

PLEASE NOTE:

This is no official app from Instagram!

Instagram is a registered trademark of Instagram, Inc.