Official Application of etrain.info for all Information related to Indian Railways.

Some of the main features of this Mobile Application are:

Live Train Running Status

PNR Status / Prediction

Train Route

Train Between Stations

Fare Calculator

Seat Availability

Seat / W/L Prediction

Rake Information / Train Composition

Arrival & Departure at Station.

Current Seat Booking Availability

Seat Map / Coach Layout

Transit Station Search

Train Running History / Statistics

Indian Railways Reservation Inquiry

Alternate Routes / Seat Suggestion

This user friendly app provides all information related to Indian Railways in most simple and effective way. It has largest and most updated database of trains including all Reserved, Unreserved and Sub-Urban trains.