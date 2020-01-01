Official Application of etrain.info for all Information related to Indian Railways.
Some of the main features of this Mobile Application are:
Live Train Running Status
PNR Status / Prediction
Train Route
Train Between Stations
Fare Calculator
Seat Availability
Seat / W/L Prediction
Rake Information / Train Composition
Arrival & Departure at Station.
Current Seat Booking Availability
Seat Map / Coach Layout
Transit Station Search
Train Running History / Statistics
Indian Railways Reservation Inquiry
Alternate Routes / Seat Suggestion
This user friendly app provides all information related to Indian Railways in most simple and effective way. It has largest and most updated database of trains including all Reserved, Unreserved and Sub-Urban trains.
