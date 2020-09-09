Join or Sign In

Indian Railway - IRCTC & PNR Status for Android

By Live Train - PNR Status & Booking Free

By Live Train - PNR Status & Booking

Indian Railway, IRCTC, Live Train Status, PNR Status, Flights & Hotel Tickets. The #1 app for train ticket booking and to see where is your train. Check live your NTES running status for where is my train, even without the internet.

Indian Railway IRCTC & PNR Status is your one stop app for all your Indian Railway and IRCTC train enquiry. Quickly Check the PNR Status of your Train Tickets Today! Quicker Way to Find , Pnr Status, Rail Time, Indian Railway Enquiry. Lot's Of information regarding NTES, IRCTC Enquiry, Train Enquiry and Live Train status.

Live running train status, time tables, station status, PNR enquiry, a unique berth & seat calc, and reservation date calc for Indian Railways.

With the help of Train Seat Availability - Indian Railway (using your PNR number), you can find information related to your ticket booking status, coach number of train, a list of the passenger. Using your 10 digit IRCTC PNR Number, you can get the PNR status details. Do a PNR status check any time to know whether your Indian Railways seat is confirmed or not. Automated PNR status updates.

Feature Highlights

PNR STATUS & PREDICTION

- Updated PNR station list

- PNR prediction for waitlisted tickets

- Get PNR status, receive automatic status updates and travel reminders.

- Tweaks to Time Table loading & caching, PNR sharing

TRAIN SEAT AVAILABILITY & BOOKING

- Find information on trains running between any 2 stations including fare and real-time seat availability info.

- Book your Indian Rail tickets directly on IRCTC via the railway apps.

- Check live where is my train running status without internet

TRAIN RUNNING STATUS WITH ALARMS

- Find Indian Train Coach Position

- Check train running status for all trains anytime, anywhere.

- Share Live Train Status or Location with friends and family

INDIAN RAILWAYS INFORMATION

- Live Train Status, Live Train Time, Running Train Station

- PNR Status & Indian Rail Info, Ticket Bookings

- If you ever worried at train delays, current location, expected time of arrival or simply asked the Question Where is my Train Now?

- See train timetable for all Indian rail passenger and express trains.

- Get trains schedules, coaches, pantry, catering and platform information.

- Run a fare enquiry on General, Tatkal and Premium Quota for different indian rail classes 1A, 2A, 3A, CC, SL & more.

- Major Indian rail trains covered: Shatabdi Express, Rajdhani, Duronto Express, Garib Rath, Jan Shatabdi, Inter-city etc.

Train Seat Availability - Indian Railway PNR & IRCTC also includes IRCTC seat availability, status status, train enquiry, indian rail info, fares, train schedules, PNR Status Tracking, railway time table, IRCTC ticket booking and Destination Alarms. Indian Railway PNR & IRCTC has helped millions of Indian Yatris.

DISCLAIMER: This app is not affiliated with IRCTC, NTES or Indian Railways in any way. By using this app, you are solely responsible for any legal implications/liabilities arising from this app. All content available in this app is for general information purpose and is intended for personal non-commercial use only. You are encouraged to re-verify the information from official sources. Some official railway sources for re-verification are http://www.indianrail.gov.in/, https://www.irctc.co.in and https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/.

What's new in version 1.5

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

