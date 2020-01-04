Idiot is a classic card game where the objective is to get rid of your cards before the opponent does. It's a popular game in Europe and is also known under the names S******d and Palace.

You get dealt three facedown cards on the table, three faceup cards on top of them and get three cards in your hand. There is a deck and a pile, and you must always play a card equal or higher in rank than the top card of the pile. Cards of the same rank can be played together, and after playing you must draw enough cards from the deck to always have at least 3 cards in your hand.

If you can't play any card in your hand you must take the whole pile in your hand. Once your hand and the deck are finished you can start playing your table cards.

The app lets you track statistics for your games, and make your own player face.