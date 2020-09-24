Join or Sign In

IPL 2020 UAE.Watch Live for Android

By CMC Store Free

Developer's Description

By CMC Store

DREAM11 IPL 2020 Schedule app is totally made for all IPL 2020 Fans. This app is totally free to download use and this app come's with many great features such as IPL 2020 Schedule, IPL 2020 Fixture, IPL Live Score, IPL Teams etc.

Teams participating in IPL 2020-indian premier league 2020.

1 Chennai Super Kings

2 Rajasthan Royals

3 Royal Challengers Bangalore

4 Sunrisers Hyderabad

5 Kings XI Punjab

6 Delhi Daredevils

7 Mumbai Indians

8 Kolkata Knight Riders

* IPL 2020 UAE Live app Informations.

* Live Score

* Stadiums

* Point Table

* All IPL Match

* Statistics

* IPL History etc.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release September 24, 2020
Date Added September 24, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 1
