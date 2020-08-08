Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

I2P Browser | Dark Web for Android

By Game Soul Studios Free

Developer's Description

By Game Soul Studios

I2P protects your communication from dragnet surveillance and monitoring by third parties such as ISPs. This is similar to proxy apps like Tor.

But I2P is not a proxy - it is an ecosystem.

I2P is a separate anonymizing network inside the Internet. It offers a simple layer that identity-sensitive applications can use to securely communicate. All data is wrapped with several layers of encryption, and the network is both distributed and dynamic, with no trusted parties.

I2P is for users!

Browse I2P eepsites: The browser configuration guide inside the I2P app will help you to start browsing websites inside I2P.

Encrypt your emails: Bote is a high-latency encrypted email system that runs inside I2P. Get Bote: http://goo.gl/inrAHI

I2P is for developers!

Show your users that you care about their privacy: Websites can easily be made accessible inside I2P. For more information, see the I2PTunnel documentation: https://geti2p.net/en/docs/api/i2ptunnel

Protect your clients: Whether you are a large business or a single Android app developer, I2P can help you to secure your communications. For help with using I2P in your application, see the Application Development Guide: https://geti2p.net/en/get-involved/develop/application

Full Specifications

What's new in version 631

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 631

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Wattpad Free Books

Free
Access popular eBook community where readers discover, share, and connect.
Android
Wattpad Free Books

Moon+ Reader

Free
Read thousands of ebooks for free, supports online ebook libraries.
Android
Moon+ Reader

NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Free
Read what you love, anywhere you like.
Android
NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Audiobooks from Audible

Free
Discover Grammy award-winning audiobooks and hear A-list celebrities narrate their favorite stories.
Android
Audiobooks from Audible

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now