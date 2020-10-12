Join Australias largest community of ASX investors and share market enthusiasts in our free and independent stock market forum.

Follow your favourite stocks, view charts, track gainers and losers and discuss topics including politics, commodities, cryptocurrency and managed funds.

Register now to access all discussions and special features, including:

Latest ASX updates, announcements, charts and stock prices

Explore in-depth Corporate Spotlights on featured stocks

Engage with our discussions with more than 10,000-member posts per day

Access the top-rated posts and most discussed stocks with ease

Follow your favourite stocks and manage your watchlist

Build your trading strategy and connect with other stock trading enthusiasts with comprehensive news, analysis and discussions.

HotCopper has extended its huge website community into this easy to use app, making it easier to access stock information, hot topic discussions and trending share market information on the go.

Our users are stock market enthusiasts who actively invest and visit HotCopper to discuss topics including ASX-listed companies, investing, politics - anything to do with finance!