NOUVEAUTS

Added Android App Bundle

Improved stability

Detailed Instructions

Fixed Camera Permission Crash

How to use this application. How to find the camera?

Only on a single element, the Hidden Camera Detector detects the magnetic field that an electronic device should not be present in your room / house. Just turn on the app and start turning in your room. The application displayed and a hidden device is found !!

HOW IT WORKS :

Move apps near any device you have in doubt. Like shower, pot, lens watching a party or change the mirror of the room.

This application analyzes the magnetic activity around the device. If the magnetic activity seems similar to that of the camera activity, this app will beep and sound the alarm for you so that you can study more.

This hidden camera detector allows you to detect the hidden camera around you. This application is the best and easiest solution for your privacy and security.

The apps provides all the features without advertising. It detects hidden cameras and microphones. It also acts as a device detector.

Hidden camera detector made to detect disguised camera all the objectives you suspect are present in your location.

Please note - You must move the app to your sensor. To find out the sensor position of your phone, have a camera and move up near your phone and at the bottom of your phone. When it rings, you find the position of the sensor

This app works best detect all metal cameras up to 15cm from your device, and works better detect ferromagnetic materials, such as camera and it can not detect non ferromagnetic materials such as aluminum or other hidden camera detector protect your privacy from hidden spy camera lenses.

Hidden Camera will work as a spy camera to protect your family from hidden cameras that are spying on you.

Features of the hidden device:

-Very simple interface

-search hidden device search app

-easy to use and intuitive

-detects electronic devices

-Display detected devices instantly

-Safety tool and free privacy

- hidden camera detector

Spy camera detectors have special tips and tricks for detecting a hidden camera or for detecting a spy camera, such as spy microphones and spy or hidden insects. Read the tips and tricks of the bathroom if you use a hidden camera in your bathroom, so use this hidden camera app to analyze a spy camera. and protect yourself from the spy camera as an anti-spy camera. Rent home & house has the possibility of a spy camera, so do not be afraid of the hidden spy camera and protect yourself by using our hidden camera android. It is now very easy to find a hidden camera and a hidden spy device by using this hidden camera detection application to detect a hidden camera and detect a spy camera. mike camera detection, electronic devices, magnet detectors, propane detector, transparent spy camera, electronic eavesdropping detector, Spy spy detectors spy video camera detectors discover hidden camera

Dear users, thank you for downloading our application, please note that if the application does not work as it should, the problem comes from your magnetic sensor. Maybe your device does not support it