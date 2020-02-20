Heroes.io - Multiplayer Battle Royale Arena is the latest battle royale game that allows you to duel with other online players using various weapon and skills. There are 100+ weapons include sword, dagger, staff, mage..each weapon has it own unique skill.

Controls your hero movement using left analog and cast skill direction using right analog. Your ultimate goal is defeat all the enemies. Become the best heroes battle in heroes arena. Fight and get to top of score table!

Heroes.io - Multiplayer Battle Royale Arena is a fun, competitive and awesome best free multiplayer PvP battle game on MOBA style. No guns, no grenade, just clash your sword and casting spell. You can also customize your heroes, from an old pirate man to a young lady hero. Hero.io is really a great multiplayer battles.

Game Features:

- Real-time multiplayer battle with simple & easy controls

- Fascinating graphics

- Battle IO mode and battle royale mode

- 100+ weapons (one hand swords, two hand swords, daggers, throwing axes, staffs..)

- 999+ ways to customize your characters.

- Nimble fingers: the most skillful player wins!

- Battle endlessly in the arena, the enemies just keep on coming!

This is indeed an amazing multiplayer battleground. Take aim at heroes and shoot. Don't die. Try to survive for a long time, kill all other heroes. You can't stop playing it.

Download for FREE and start an amazing battle royale journey!

Its always pleasant to receive your valuable suggestions.We invite you to suggest game improvements, bugs or general feedback!

Contact us via email: contact@pamobile.co