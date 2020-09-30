Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Hawaii Match-3 Mania Home Design & Matching Puzzle for Android

By G5 Entertainment Free

Developer's Description

By G5 Entertainment

Welcome to the tropical island where young Katie Lockwood has returned to her familys beautiful yet damaged mansion! She needs your help to rebuild it after a hurricane and bring it back to its former glory!

Embark on an adventurous journey: beat match-3 puzzles, decorate rooms according to your taste, restore the mansions gorgeous beach and enjoy the company of amusing characters. Get to the bottom of family secrets and find out the Lockwoods mysterious history, which began more than two hundred years ago, when pirates plied the surrounding seas!

While this game is absolutely free to play, you have the ability to unlock optional bonuses via in-app purchases from within the game. You may disable in-app purchases in your device settings.

PLAY through dynamic match-3 levels and explore picturesque locations around the paradise island

WIELD incredible boosters and power-up combos

LIVE out your home designer dreams with hundreds of exciting and colorful options

CREATE your own unique & stylish tropical manor

UNCOVER the secrets of Katies ancestors and reunite the family

FOLLOW your friends progress with the innovative built-in social network

UNLOCK all of the mansion's areas to renovate, design and develop!

______________________________

Game available in: English, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Spanish

______________________________

Compatibility notes: This game performs best on high-end smartphones and tablets.

______________________________

G5 Games - World of Adventures!

Collect them all! Search for "g5" in Google Play!

______________________________

Sign up now for a weekly round-up of the best from G5 Games! www.g5e.com/e-mail

______________________________

Visit us: www.g5e.com

Watch us: www.youtube.com/g5enter

Find us: www.facebook.com/g5games

Follow us: www.twitter.com/g5games

Join us: www.instagram.com/g5games

Game FAQs: https://support.g5e.com/hc/en-us/articles/360012077900

Terms of Service: http://www.g5e.com/termsofservice

G5 End User License Supplemental Terms: http://www.g5e.com/G5_End_User_License_Supplemental_Terms

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.201

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 1.2.201

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Free
Challenge your intelligence, vocabulary, and ingenuity by the legendary competitive brain teaser.
Android
Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Classic Words Solo

Free
Classic Words Solo is the number one word game to play against your smartphone or tablet (solitaire mode).
Android
Classic Words Solo

Plague Inc.

Free
Infect the world.
Android
Plague Inc.

Bejeweled Blitz

Free
Play the world's #1 puzzle game. Match three gems for 60 sparkly seconds of fun.
Android
Bejeweled Blitz

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now