Welcome to the tropical island where young Katie Lockwood has returned to her familys beautiful yet damaged mansion! She needs your help to rebuild it after a hurricane and bring it back to its former glory!
Embark on an adventurous journey: beat match-3 puzzles, decorate rooms according to your taste, restore the mansions gorgeous beach and enjoy the company of amusing characters. Get to the bottom of family secrets and find out the Lockwoods mysterious history, which began more than two hundred years ago, when pirates plied the surrounding seas!
While this game is absolutely free to play, you have the ability to unlock optional bonuses via in-app purchases from within the game. You may disable in-app purchases in your device settings.
PLAY through dynamic match-3 levels and explore picturesque locations around the paradise island
WIELD incredible boosters and power-up combos
LIVE out your home designer dreams with hundreds of exciting and colorful options
CREATE your own unique & stylish tropical manor
UNCOVER the secrets of Katies ancestors and reunite the family
FOLLOW your friends progress with the innovative built-in social network
UNLOCK all of the mansion's areas to renovate, design and develop!
Game available in: English, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Spanish
Compatibility notes: This game performs best on high-end smartphones and tablets.
